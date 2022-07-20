Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NorthWestern Co. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for NorthWestern in a research report issued on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NWE. Bank of America lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 108.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NorthWestern by 79.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

