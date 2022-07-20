Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Lifted by Stifel Firstegy

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The company had revenue of C$351.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.30 million.
Shares of TSE PD opened at C$77.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$35.82 and a twelve month high of C$109.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$87.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.32.
In related news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total transaction of C$125,508.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
