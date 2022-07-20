Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Lifted by Stifel Firstegy

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The company had revenue of C$351.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.30 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$101.22.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$77.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$35.82 and a twelve month high of C$109.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$87.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total transaction of C$125,508.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

