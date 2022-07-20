Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lifted by Analyst

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.52. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

