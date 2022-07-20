Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

WPM opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 45.4% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

