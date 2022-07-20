Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issued By Wedbush

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $157.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.23. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

