Qbao Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $184,151.51 and approximately $17,647.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

