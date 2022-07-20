QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.92.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.37 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average is $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

