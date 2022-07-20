Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Lowered to $16.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XM. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of XM stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 51,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.90. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

