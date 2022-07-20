Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.75

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.60. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 1,027 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.