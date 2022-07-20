Rainicorn 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $93,508.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $14.02 million and $93,508.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 48% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014574 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

Rainicorn Coin Trading

