Raven Protocol Price Reaches $0.0002 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $817,783.36 and $494.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.82 or 0.00556915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

