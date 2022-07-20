Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Capitalization Tops $228,470.03

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $228,470.03 and approximately $10,209.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,224.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.95 or 0.06544577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00249028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00102248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00638155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.00534689 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001097 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

