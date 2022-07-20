Raydium Hits Market Cap of $104.67 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00003724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $104.67 million and approximately $23.80 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020996 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 121,842,177 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Raydium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.