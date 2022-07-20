Raymond James Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FM. Barclays upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.76.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM opened at C$21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The stock has a market cap of C$15.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.45. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$19.27 and a 12-month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.