RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Alan B. Levine Sells 1,600 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ROLL stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.31. 3,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,432. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 106.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.28. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 451,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 17.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

