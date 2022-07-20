Realio Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $538,448.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded up 71.9% against the dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $229,610.03 and $538,448.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10.

Buying and Selling Realio Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

