RealTract Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,370.00 (RET)

RealTract (RET) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One RealTract coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. RealTract has a market capitalization of $323,620.68 and approximately $1,370.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RealTract has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,329.84 or 1.00020990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

RET is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

