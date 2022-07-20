Receive Access Ecosystem Market Capitalization Hits $6.70 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $6,009.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00441000 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000908 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.88 or 0.02187817 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002012 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00353977 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
