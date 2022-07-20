Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.23

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.22.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

