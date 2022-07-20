RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

RED (RED) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. RED has a total market cap of $287,779.08 and $17,559.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00246276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000997 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000920 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.