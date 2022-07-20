Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.15 and last traded at $53.15. Approximately 2,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Red River Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $389.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. Analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red River Bancshares

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $26,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 361,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,535,688. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

