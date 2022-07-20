Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of REED stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18.
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million.
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.
