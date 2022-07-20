Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Decreased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 381,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,273. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

