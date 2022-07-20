Research Analysts Set Expectations for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

MS stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $142.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

