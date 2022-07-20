Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 20th (APA, BHP, BME, CDEV, CEY, CNX, COP, CRC, CRK, CTRA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 20th:

APA (NYSE:APA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($26.30) price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 475 ($5.68) price target on the stock.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at MKM Partners. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 112 ($1.34) price target on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at MKM Partners. MKM Partners currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at MKM Partners. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. MKM Partners currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at MKM Partners. MKM Partners currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a $123.00 target price on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. MKM Partners currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($20.92) target price on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a £137 ($163.78) price target on the stock.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.15) price target on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at MKM Partners. MKM Partners currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at MKM Partners. MKM Partners currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at MKM Partners. MKM Partners currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at MKM Partners. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.43) target price on the stock.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at MKM Partners. MKM Partners currently has a $264.00 price target on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at MKM Partners. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at MKM Partners. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 3,650 ($43.63) price target on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($47.82) target price on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.10) price target on the stock.

