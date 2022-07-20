Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 20th (COVTY, ENGGY, EUXTF, EVKIF, ISNPY, JCDXF, OCINF, PBSFY, UNCRY, VBLT)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 20th:

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €53.00 ($53.54) to €40.00 ($40.40).

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €16.50 ($16.67) to €16.00 ($16.16).

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from €96.00 ($96.97) to €91.00 ($91.92).

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €23.00 ($23.23) to €19.00 ($19.19).

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €2.70 ($2.73) to €2.20 ($2.22).

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €24.00 ($24.24) to €16.90 ($17.07).

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €38.50 ($38.89) to €38.00 ($38.38).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €10.00 ($10.10) to €8.00 ($8.08).

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €15.40 ($15.56) to €12.20 ($12.32).

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €115.00 ($116.16) to €120.00 ($121.21).

