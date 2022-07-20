REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Up 31.4% in June

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on REVG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REVG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. 9,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,627. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $704.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 2.11.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). REV Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Further Reading

