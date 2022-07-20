Revain Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Revain has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $106.48 million and $442,487.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,628.25 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007447 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003606 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Revain Coin Profile
Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.
Revain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
