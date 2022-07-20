Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-$1.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REXR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.40.

REXR traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,922. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

