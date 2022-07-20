Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.87-$1.90 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.55. 1,566,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,922. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.40.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

