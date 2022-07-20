RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

RGC Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

RGC Resources stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $168.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

In other RGC Resources news, Director Robert B. Johnston acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RGC Resources news, Director Robert B. Johnston acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,696 shares of company stock worth $318,576 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

