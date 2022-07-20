RichQUACK.com Hits Market Capitalization of $31.25 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded up 9% against the dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $31.25 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021612 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015718 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001782 BTC.
RichQUACK.com Coin Profile
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
RichQUACK.com Coin Trading
