Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on August 8th

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $496.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.95. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 27.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In related news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,721 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $102,960.07. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 175,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,974.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

