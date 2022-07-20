Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Peter Cunningham Sells 4 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Peter Cunningham sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,732 ($56.57), for a total transaction of £189.28 ($226.28).

Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.20), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($48,917.39).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.2 %

LON:RIO traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,700 ($56.19). 1,273,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £76.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.30. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($75.83). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,277.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,520.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Rio Tinto Group

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($64.79) to GBX 5,300 ($63.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($69.34) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($71.73) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,400 ($52.60) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,333.08 ($63.75).

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.