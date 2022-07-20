Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of Riskified stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 494,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,642. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $663.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Riskified during the first quarter worth $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Riskified by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

