Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stock Position Cut by Drystone LLC

Drystone LLC lowered its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers accounts for about 7.5% of Drystone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Drystone LLC owned 0.10% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $8,427,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 224,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

