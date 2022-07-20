Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Short Interest Up 35.0% in June

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 6,460,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 983,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockley Photonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rockley Photonics by 120.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Rockley Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKLY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. 48,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,712. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. Rockley Photonics has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

