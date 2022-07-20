Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 22,440 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:CVE opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 2.46.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CVE. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

