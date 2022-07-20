Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Invests $662,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 608.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NRG opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

