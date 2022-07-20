Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -215.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

