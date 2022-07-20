Royale Finance (ROYA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,192.00

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $178,744.97 and $1,192.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.39 or 0.00561440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,370,194 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Royale Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

