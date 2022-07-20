Royalty Pharma plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Royalty Pharma has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $1,265,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,783,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $1,265,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,783,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,054,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 452,970 shares of company stock worth $18,554,200. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after buying an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,430,000 after purchasing an additional 685,242 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,083,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,994,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

