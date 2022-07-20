Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RVT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. 5,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. Royce Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 893.8% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.