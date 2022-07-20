Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. 863,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,017. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $443.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $2,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 514.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 488,221 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth about $2,250,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 452,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 442,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

