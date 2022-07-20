Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 368,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safeguard Scientifics

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 29,001 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 84,588 shares of company stock valued at $324,827 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 82,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SFE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 23,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,575. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.