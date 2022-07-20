SafePal Achieves Market Cap of $39.44 Million (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. SafePal has a market capitalization of $39.44 million and $12.37 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafePal alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037363 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000403 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.

SafePal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.