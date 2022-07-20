Sakura (SKU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $169,219.00

Sakura (SKU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Sakura coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Sakura has a market cap of $1.22 million and $169,219.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sakura has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00507970 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022130 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015524 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001690 BTC.
Sakura Profile
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Sakura Coin Trading
