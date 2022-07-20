Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $352.72 and last traded at $352.72. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.