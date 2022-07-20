Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.
Sasol Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SASOF opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. Sasol has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $27.00.
About Sasol
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SASOF)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.