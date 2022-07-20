Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Sasol Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SASOF opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. Sasol has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

