Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 1,093 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,093 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Insider Activity

Target Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $153.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.61. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

